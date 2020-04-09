Xbox Series X Fans Think Fable 4 Will Be Announced Next Week

Xbox Series X fans are convinced that Microsoft and Playground Games are going to announce Fable 4 — or whatever the new Fable winds up being called — next week or, more specifically, this coming Monday. There’s been rumors floating around for a couple years suggesting that a new Fable game is in development for Xbox Series X over at Playrgound Games new team, however, so far nothing has come of these rumors, but it looks like that may — emphasis on may — change soon.

So, why do Xbox Series X fans think this? Well, it’s a classic case of connecting the dots, or at least that’s how the theory is being positioned. For one, IGN has revealed it has some “very exciting” Xbox-related information dropping on Monday. Meanwhile, industry insider Shinobi602 recently teased that fans won’t have to wait much longer for Xbox Series X game reveals. Included in this tease was mentioned of “big fantasy worlds,” “reboots,” and “big sci-fi.” Of course, these are incredibly vague teasers, but many Xbox fans have taken “big fantasy worlds” as a hint at Fable 4. Further, they’ve combined it with the aforementioned IGN teaser to conclude that a new Fable will be revealed this Monday. Of course, this is a stretch, but I’d be lying if I said crazier things haven’t happened.

All of this is to say, take this speculation with a grain of salt, because that’s all it is: speculation. There’s almost certainly a new Fable in development, but who knows when it will be revealed. That said, if it’s an Xbox Series X launch game, or even an Xbox Series X game releasing in the next year or so, there’s a good chance it will be revealed sooner rather than later.

The Xbox Series X is set to launch sometime this holiday season. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the console, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of next Xbox — and everything related to it — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from a new Fable game?

H/T, Reddit.