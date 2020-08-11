Xbox Fans Are Disappointed Following Halo Infinite Delay

Today, Microsoft and 343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite has been delayed until 2021. The game was supposed to be an Xbox Series X launch title, but the publisher has officially pushed the game back, citing the coronavirus pandemic as part of the reason for the delay. Across social media, Xbox fans expressed their disappointment with today's news. While it will likely help to ensure the game reaches the heights that fans have come to expect from the franchise, it's clear that this is still a disappointing day for Xbox fans. Hopefully the finished product will prove worth the wait!

What are your feelings on the Halo Infinite delay? Were you planning on picking up the game at launch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Halo Infinite!

