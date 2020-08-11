Xbox Fans Are Disappointed Following Halo Infinite Delay
Today, Microsoft and 343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite has been delayed until 2021. The game was supposed to be an Xbox Series X launch title, but the publisher has officially pushed the game back, citing the coronavirus pandemic as part of the reason for the delay. Across social media, Xbox fans expressed their disappointment with today's news. While it will likely help to ensure the game reaches the heights that fans have come to expect from the franchise, it's clear that this is still a disappointing day for Xbox fans. Hopefully the finished product will prove worth the wait!
What are your feelings on the Halo Infinite delay? Were you planning on picking up the game at launch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Halo Infinite!
This might hurt the system's launch.
Seriously, that #HaloInfinite delay might have just lost me as a day one buyer of #Xbox Series X. What first party launch titles are gonna be capable of moving that console?— Marco Monteiro (@MMonteiro90) August 11, 2020
What will be the big Xbox Series X launch title?
Halo infinite has been delayed to 2021. I heard because of the graphics complaints. To be fair, I think it's a good choice.
Wonder what people will buy on launch now?— BillyTwigg (Pop Culture Pause Screen) (@RagingDestiny) August 11, 2020
Some fans already know what they have to look forward to, however!
My thoughts on
this, we will only get a more polished and better experience, Infinite
is the game us fans deserve and it deserves to be done right. We can
look forward to ODST firefight on MCC, season 3 plus future Seasons as
well as Infinite merch.
In fact, most fans seem understanding.
I get it. 100%.
This is going to be an incredible game. However, I am very sad. Much
love to the team at 343 and @Halo
Some are happy that this could result in a better product.
pain knowing Halo Infinite won't be here for Christmas
joy knowing it'll launch in flawless condition— JΛY™ | #BLM (@ThePIXALated) August 11, 2020
This might have something to do with fan feedback.
This will FOR SURE hurt a lot of the launch of #XboxSeriesX BUT delaying a #game is always a good think as i feel like you guys did a right job to listening to our feedback & working more on it to make it better & more polished.
Can't wait to play #HaloInfinite in 2021 for sure.— Rustam (@Captain_Razer) August 11, 2020
Can't wait to play #HaloInfinite in 2021 for sure.— Rustam (@Captain_Razer) August 11, 2020
Less stress on developers is definitely a good thing.
this is for the best and will alleviate stress on the developers and give us opportunities to cherish the special occasions of the release of Halo Infinite at is absolutely best by allowing us the chance to celebrate in person. Thank you to 343 and all your wonderful artists. https://t.co/ci5mXSepu6— Braden-Halo-Infinite!!!!🏳️🌈 (@Ceruleon117) August 11, 2020
2020 keeps on keeping on.
Big 10 Football AND Halo Infinite both get delayed within 10 minutes of each other... what is 2020.... pic.twitter.com/N8LBpnMOr0— Blake Acri (@BLakey_23) August 11, 2020
