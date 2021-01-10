Xbox Game Studios Developer is Working on a Secretive Next-Gen First-Person RPG

✖

Xbox Game Studios and its many developers are working on a variety of projects right now, some of which we know about and others that are still being kept secret. When it comes to one of these games that are still being kept under wraps, new information has now surfaced that might give us a better idea of what one studio is working on.

Inxile Entertainment, which is one of the newer additions to the Xbox Game Studios lineup, has recently disclosed some initial details of one of its forthcoming games in a handful of new job listings. The studio is currently looking to hire a Lead Gameplay Engineer with the role’s description mentioning that the project will feature first-person shooting gameplay. The job also mentions that much like Inxile has been known for in the past, this game will also be of the RPG variety. Other job posts talk about how this next-gen project is also looking to add people familiar with working on Unreal Engine, indicating that this game will seemingly run on Epic’s forthcoming fifth iteration of the popular engine.

An important position is available for what I think will be a special game. inXile is looking for an Art Director to work on their ambitious, first-person AAA RPG running on UE5 "to help the team transform that direction into mind-blowing game visuals."https://t.co/aOixrEgYGp pic.twitter.com/xCaKOGHBQX — Klobrille (@klobrille) January 6, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with Inxile’s previous work, the developer just last year released the long-awaited Wasteland 3. The game was well-received by critics and fans around the globe and continued to show that the team at the company has quite a bit of talent. Inxile has also previously teased that it has had another game in mind that it was going to be working on in the future and these job descriptions seem to point to that project.

The only thing that is a bit saddening about this leak is that, well, we likely won’t see or hear anything about this mystery game for quite some time. Considering the fact that Inxile is still looking to staff up its development team a bit seems to tell us that production might be very early on. That said, the type of game that Inxile is looking to make sounds incredibly promising meaning that it could very well be worth the wait.

In the meantime, Xbox Game Studios still has a number of games that are set to come out in the future. This year’s most notable exclusives are likely that of Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2, but 2020 also brought with it reveals for titles like Fable, Perfect Dark, Avowed, State of Decay 3, and many more. As a whole, Xbox’s future lineup that should come to Xbox Series X/S and PC looks excellent on paper. Let’s just hope that this ends up holding true.

[H/T PC Gamer]