New Xbox Series X Release Is The Fallout Game Fans Have Been Waiting For

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release is the Fallout game fans have been waiting for, at least according to some Xbox fans. Unfortunately for Fallout fans, Fallout 5 is a very far away. Bethesda Game Studios — the developer responsible for the series — is currently working on The Elder Scrolls 6, which itself is a few years away. To this end, we don’t expect to see Fallout 5 until the 2030s, leaving Fallout fans only with Fallout 76 and older games in the series to enjoy until then.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suffice to say, Fallout fans will need to look elsewhere to find their post-apocalyptic fun. Those on PlayStation don’t have anything new to fill this void, but those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S — as well as PC — do have something to fill this void.

One of November’s biggest releases, and one of the big releases for Xbox in all of 2024, is Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a new first-person shooter meets survival game from GSC Game World, a sequel to 2007’s Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl and the first release in the series since 2009.

While the game isn’t very similar to Fallout, it is scratching that itch for some fans. To this end, over on the game’s Reddit page one post notes “this is my Fallout 5.”

“I never played these games before but I am loving Stalker 2 coming from a Fallout fan,” reads the post. “This is my Fallout 5 and I’m loving it it’s actually difficult and engaging feel like a kid again playing this gem. God bless the developers for getting it to us in the middle of devastation.”

Meanwhile over on YouTube, the game has also been earning comparisons and labels such as “next-gen” Fallout. Others have noted that perhaps a comparison to Metro is more accurate.

“Chornobyl Exclusion Zone has changed dramatically after the second massive explosion in the year 2006,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions have made the Zone a very tough place to survive. Nevertheless, artifacts of unbelievable value attracted many people called S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who entered the Zone for their own risk, striving to make a fortune out of it or even to find the Truth concealed in the Heart of Chornobyl.”

Those that decide to check out Stalker 2 based on these recommendations should expect a fairly lengthy game that will take 25 to 30 hours just to mainline. Add side content to this and expect more like 40 to 50 hours from the long-awaited sequel.