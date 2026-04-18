Microsoft Gives Xbox Series X Users Free Gifts Worth Up to $90

Microsoft has surprised Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users with a pair of free gifts, one of which is worth up to $90. More so than Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft is known for its random giveaways of an assortment of free gifts for Xbox users. Often, it’s Microsoft Store credit for humble amounts of money; other times, it’s something a bit meatier, like free subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass. This time, it is both of these exact things. And these new giveaways come on the back of Xbox making one of its exclusive games 100% free on the Xbox Store.

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First, the smaller gift. It’s been reported by many Xbox users this week that they have received $5 of Microsoft Store credit from Microsoft through the Xbox app/messages. As is customary with these types of giveaways, it’s seemingly completely random and limited. Microsoft hasn’t communicated anything about the giveaway, so finer details like what regions it is limited to are also not available.

Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

As Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will painfully know, the most expensive tier of the Microsoft subscription service is quite expensive. It’s $30 a month. So, a free three-month subscription to it has a value of $90. That said, over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, one user has relayed word that they recently got a notification on their account, clicked on it, and found a three-month XGP subscription.

Like the other giveaway, we don’t have official details on this, so we don’t know how limited it is or what parts of the world it is available in. In fact, unlike the other one, which has been reported by many Xbox users, there haven’t been en masse reports of this giveaway, suggesting it is very rare or perhaps exclusive to this user.

If Microsoft provides any more information or insight, we will update the story accordingly, but we do not anticipate this happening, as it never provides either of these things with these giveaways. They are random and limited, that’s all we ever know, and that’s all we know this time as well.

Of course, $90 worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a value that speaks for itself. Meanwhile, $5 store credit may not seem like much, but right now, thanks to sales, it buys you the following noteworthy games on the Xbox Store: Limbo, Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, Metro 2033 Redux, Mortal Shell, Killing Floor 2, Inside, Darkwood, Observation, Outlast, Carrion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Metro: Last Light Redux, LEGO Jurassic World, Metro Exodus, The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season, The Walking Dead Season Two, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, Outlast 2, LEGO The Hobbit, BioShock 2 Remastered, LEGO Batman 2, and many more.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.