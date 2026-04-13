Two Xbox Console Exclusive Games to Be Delisted Very Soon

Not one, but two Xbox console exclusive games are going to be delisted from the Xbox Store soon. Both games were released in 2018 via the Xbox One and PC, and on no other platforms, making them Xbox console exclusives for the past eight years. However, the developer behind each game is closing down and has already removed each game from Steam as of April 12. Currently, each game remains available on the Xbox Store, but the expectation is that this will change very soon.

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More specifically, it has been announced and confirmed that developer Doley Time Foundation is closing and its two games, Boss 101 and Zazmo Arcade Pack, are being delisted in the process. The latter is a collection that actually features five games in one package. Boss 101 is playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X for $14.99, and to date, it has a nearly perfect user review score on the Xbox Store. Meanwhile, Zazmo Arcade Pack is available on the same platforms for $9.99, but doesn’t have a user review score available on Xbox.

Why the Two Xbox Console Exclusive Games Are Shutting Down

According to Doley Time Foundation, the games are being delisted, and the team shut down, simply due to money, noting that costs have outweighed the money coming in for a long time, and it’s unfortunately time to pull the plug.

“The reasons for closing the store are numerous and probably longer than this post could cover,” reads a statement from the studio. “The short of it is we just didn’t nearly make as much money as we’d hoped. Running a store, a business, and the various websites all cost time and money.”

The statement continues: “Boss 101 came out in 2018 and Zazmo came out shortly after that. It’s been about eight years, and no joke, it’s cost way more to just have the main website than we’ve ever made in money. I don’t want that to reflect on your decisions to support us because we know you believed in us just as much as we believed in ourselves. In fact, we still believe we have amazing games and that we were going to make more amazing games as we went along. Time and money conspired, and here we are now.”

The good news, for anyone interested in owning either of these two games on Xbox One or Xbox Series X is that neither is online. This means if you cop either or both before they are delisted, they will be available to play perpetually. Unfortunately, they have not gone on sale to accompany the shutdown and closure.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, Delisted Games.