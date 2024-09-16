New Xbox Series X Game Is a GOTY Contender, Say Xbox Fans

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game is a Game of the Year contender, according to Xbox fans over on the Xbox Reddit page. If this is true, it means it will be competing with the likes of Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, plus anything that comes out between now and December that delights both critics and consumers alike. Judging by the game's Metacritic score, it is hard to imagine it will be a serious contender in these conversations, but it is no doubt one of the most popular games in the world right now.

The game in question comes the way of developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment, and it is actually a multi-platform release, also available on PC and PS5, though it is the Xbox Reddit page raving about the third-person shooter meets hack and slash game, perhaps because it evokes beloved Xbox franchise, Gears of War.

For those that have not connected the dots, the mystery game is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the long-awaited sequel to 2011's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. And so far, the sequel is delivering at every turn. Not only is its 83 on Metacritic many points higher than the first game, but it is selling like hotcakes as well.

"Space Marines 2 is the best action adventure game of this year in my opinion," reads one of the top posts on the Xbox Reddit page right now. "This game has revitalized my love for gaming."

This is obviously big praise for the game, but in isolation it is not that noteworthy. It isn't in isolation though. The popularity of the post echoes the sentiment, as do many of the comments.

"This game is like Gears of War on steroids, perfectly capturing the gritty look and feel of Warhammer 40K," reads the top comment on the post. "I also love that it's a linear experience-I'm getting tired of all the open-world games filled with endless side quests. Space Marine 2 is exactly the kind of game I've been craving."

Of course, everyone's mileage may vary, but so far critics and consumers both agree it is this year's sleeper hit. And unlike on PC, where it has some performance issues, it runs quite smoothly on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

