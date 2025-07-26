$70 Xbox Game From 2023 Only $7 for Limited Time

A $70 Xbox Series X game, also available on Xbox Series S, is currently only $7 for a limited time, courtesy of a new hearty discount on the Microsoft Store. And considering the Xbox game is not even two years old yet, this is a great deal. Consequently, this is the cheapest the Xbox game has ever been on the Microsoft Store. However, tdhis 90 percent discount is only available until August 1. After this, it will expire and the Xbox Series X game will revert back to its normal price point. When it will ever be this cheap again, we do not know.

As mentioned, the Xbox Series X game in question hails from 2023, a year headlined by the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter 6, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Diablo 4, Final Fantasy 16, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Alan Wake 2, Dead Space Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Mortal Komabt 1, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. By the standards of the modern era, it was a milestone year for gaming.

In 2023, we also finally got a good RoboCop game as well in the form of RoboCop: Rogue City. And it is the Deluxe Edition of this game — also known as the Alex Murphy Edition — that is normally $70 on the Microsoft Store, but currently only $7 for a limited time.

Developed by Teyon and published by Nacon, RoboCop: Rogue City features an original storyline and the original actor behind the character, Peter Weller. And it is also considered canon within the RoboCop universe.

At release, RoboCop: Rogue City garnered a Metacritic score of 76, a respectable score, but perhaps a few points too low based on more positive user reviews for the game across the Internet.

“Become the legendary part man, part machine, all cop hero and bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit,” reads an official description of the RoboCop game, for those unfamiliar with it. “With your powerful Auto-9 or one of the other 20 weapons available, eradicate criminals throughout this explosive first-person adventure. Your cyborg strength and cybernetic abilities can be upgraded as you progress, to make you an even more formidable law enforcement officer.”

Those on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S that decide to take advantage of this Microsoft Store deal should expect a game that is roughly 12 to 17 hours long, depending on playstyle and completion rate.

