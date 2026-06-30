Xbox Series X Exclusive Shooter Leaked for PS5 and Switch 2

An Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive shooter that just launched in 2025 has leaked for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. While console-exclusive games remain somewhat common nowadays, it’s a bit rarer to see these titles be exclusive solely to Xbox platforms. This is especially true for third-party titles, as most publishers don’t opt to bring their games solely to Xbox consoles given its smaller install base when compared to Nintendo and PlayStation. And although this situation played out last year with one prominent third-person shooter, it looks as though the game won’t remain Xbox exclusive for much longer.

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As of today, a new listing on the ESRB website has been discovered for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. Released this past year, this remaster of the original Warhammer 40K: Space Marine was surprisingly only let loose on Xbox and PC platforms upon its arrival. At the time, this decision to bring the game only to Xbox for those on consoles confused many, with those in the PlayStation and Nintendo ecosystems left wondering if they’d be ever get to play it for themselves. Now, based on this listing, it seems clear that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition will be coming to new consoles shortly.

While there is an official rating for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, the listing doesn’t provide any details about when the game will launch on these platforms. That being said, typically, when ratings like this do appear, it suggests that a release isn’t far behind. As a result, publisher Sega could formally announce these new versions of Master Crafted Edition at any point in the coming days or weeks.

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The timing of this rating is also quite curious, as it has come about one year to the month that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition launched on Xbox Series X/S. Because of this, there’s a good chance that Sega signed a timed exclusivity deal with Xbox to only bring the game to its consoles for a single year. With this year having now concluded, Sega is cleared to bring the game to PS5 and Switch 2 hardware.

Whenever these new versions of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition are formally unveiled, it’s highly probable that Sega will release them almost right away on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms. This same strategy of announcing the game and soon after releasing it is something that happened with the Xbox and PC versions of Master Crafted Edition last year. As a result, if you’ve been eagerly waiting to check out this remaster of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine for yourself, you likely won’t have to wait much longer.

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