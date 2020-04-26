Xbox Series X Uses Gears 5 to Demonstrate Impressive Feature

The Xbox Series X looks poised to be the most powerful gaming console in the world when it releases later this year. Whether an abundance of power will be enough to help it overcome the PS5 in sales, remains to be seen, but the console's excess level of power will help it dwarf the Xbox One gaming experience. For example, on Xbox Series X, games will load much faster than they do on Xbox One and Xbox One X. In fact, Gears of War 5 loads 4x faster on the next-gen Xbox compared to the current iterations.

This may not seem like a big deal, but it's a pretty dramatic increase in loading times, which have gotten quite long this generation. A big reason load times will be faster on Xbox Series X than they are on Xbox One is because of the former's SSD.

Speaking about the Xbox Series X, The Coalition's technical director Mike Rayner revealed that without even making any code changes, Gears of War loaded 4x faster on Xbox Series X. In other words, this was just the difference out the gate, meaning it could get bigger.

"With the new DirectStorage APIs and new hardware decompression, we can further improve I/O performance and reduce CPU overhead, both of which are essential to achieve fast loading," added Rayner while speaking with Windows Central.

The technical director continued:

"We have come to expect generational leaps in CPU, GPU, and memory performance with each generation", said Rayner. "Xbox Series X more than delivers against these expectations. As a game developer, one of the most exciting improvements that far exceeds expectations is the massive I/O improvements on Xbox Series X."

Xbox Series X is currently scheduled to release sometime later this year. At the moment of publishing, a release day has not been divulged, nor has a price point.

