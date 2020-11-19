Xbox Series X Loses Another Major and Exclusive Launch Window Game

✖

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have lost another major launch window game. Last week, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S released, priced at $500 and $300, respectively. And while both consoles are impressive pieces of hardware, both are a bit underwhelming on the software front. When Halo Infinite was delayed, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch lineup took a major hit. And it doesn't look like that lineup is getting better anytime soon, with another major launch window game now delayed.

Today, developer Smilegate developer announced that CrossfireX has been delayed out of 2020 to 2021. According to the South Korean developer, the delay comes down to unforeseen challenges and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, the delay will, according to Smilegate, allow the team to deliver the experience they set out to complete at the beginning of development, with no compromises.

"After much deliberation, and in consideration of the challenges faced by the Smilegate development team due to COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of CrossfireX to 2021," reads the statement. "Moving our release window will allow us to deliver the Crossfire experience on console our team set to create. We’ll have more to share in the future."

At the moment of publishing, a new release date more specific than "2021" has not been provided, and there's no word of when fans can expect to hear from and see the game next. Presumably, if the game was going to release in the first half of the year, this window would have been specified, but this is just an assumption based on typical delaying practices.

CrossfireX is set to release worldwide sometime in 2021 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.