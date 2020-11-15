Xbox Live Gold Subscribers on Series X and Xbox One Have Two New Free Games

v\

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox Series X and Xbox One have two new free games to download. Unfortunately, for owners of the brand new Series X or Series S, neither game is a next-gen game, but rather one is an Xbox One game and the other is an Xbox 360 game, both of which are playable on Series X and Series S via backward compatibility.

More specifically, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download both LEGO Indiana Jones and Swimsanity, but only for a limited time. The former is free until November 30, while the latter is actually free until December 15. After each of these respective dates pass, each game will return to their normal prices. That said, once downloaded, both games are permanent additions to your library as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold, which is required to access them.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for the pair:

LEGO INDIANA JONES: "Build, Battle and Brawl your way out of trouble! Play through all three classic Indiana Jones movies and relive your favorite Indy adventures in the tongue-in-cheek worlds of LEGO. Explore and Discover - Battle enemies, solve puzzles, and seek out the world's greatest treasures."

Swimsanity: "Swimsanity! is a multiplayer underwater shooter with action-packed Co-Op and Versus game modes, all supported by online and local play. You play as our hero Mooba, who uses a variety of unique power ups and weapons to survive in this aquatic world."

As alluded to, these games are only available for free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. All other Xbox Series X, Xbox Series, and Xbox One players will need to pay full price.

