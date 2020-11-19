Xbox Game Pass Adds New 2020 Release and Underrated 2019 Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -- on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android -- have two new games. Today, Microsoft added one of 2019's most underrated games, which is now available on Android, console, and PC, and a new 2020 release, which is now available on the same platforms, minus PC. As always, it's unclear how long either game is being added, but given that neither comes from Microsoft directly and given that neither come from EA either, means they should be limited-time additions.

The first of these two games -- the underrated game from last year -- is River City Girls, from developer WayForward. Meanwhile, the other game is Star Renegades, which debuted back in September via developer Massive Damage and publisher Raw Fury.

Below, you can check out both games. This includes not just a trailer, but an official description and platform information.

River City Girls: "There's trouble once again in River City, and this time only the girls can save the day! Using a variety of attacks, weapons, and items, these hot-blooded heroines are ready to teach the city’s lowlifes a lesson - either solo or in 2-player co-op! It’s an old-school rumble for a new generation!"

Platforms: Android, Console, and PC

Star Renegades: "A service robot named J5T-1N has arrived in your dimension to warn of impending doom from an overwhelming force known as the Imperium. Fight for survival across a procedurally generated and emergent mission-based campaign through reactive, tactical turn-based battle system that emphasizes interrupts and counters. Standing in your way is an intelligent Adversary system with enemy officers that evolve and move up in the ranks."

Platforms: Android and Console

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android devices for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.

