Xbox Confirms 30 Launch Games for Xbox Series X, Series S

Microsoft confirmed the launch lineup for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles on Thursday by listing 30 games that’ll be playable on the devices the same day the next-gen consoles become available. Some of these games are totally new ones releasing on November 10th, some are being upgraded to next-gen versions via the Smart Delivery feature, and some are Xbox Game Pass games that’ll be available to subscribers, but all of them will feature next-gen optimizations like better framerates, resolutions, loading times, and more.

The launch lineup for the Xbox Series X and Series S features both first and third-party games, though it leans more towards the latter with big games from companies like Ubisoft, Capcom, and Epic Games joining the first-party titles like Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, and Sea of Thieves. If you already own some of those games mentioned and others on the list, you’ll be able to play them as soon as you download them on the new console to take advantage of the next-gen improvements.

You can find the full list of launch games for the Xbox Series X and Series S below. Games available through Smart Delivery or Xbox Game Pass have been marked as such.

Xbox Series X and Series S Optimized Launch Lineup

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

The Xbox Series X and Series S will release on November 10th, so expect all these games to be playable on the next-gen consoles on that day.