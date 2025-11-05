Xbox Series X Launch Title Gets Remastered 5 Years Later

It has been five years since The Falconeer first took flight as one of the Xbox Series X launch titles. Now, solo developer Tomas Sala and publisher Wired Productions are giving it new life with The Falconeer: Revolution Remaster. The remaster is out now on Steam and is completely free for anyone who already owns the original game.

For those who missed it the first time around, The Falconeer is a third-person open-world air combat game set in the oceanic world of the Ursee. Players soar across the skies on massive warbirds, take part in aerial dogfights, and explore the mysteries of a world divided by war and greed. Built entirely by one person, the game earned attention in 2020 for its unique art style and ambitious scope.

Now, five years later, Sala has rebuilt his world from the ground up. He calls the remaster a “definitive vision” of the game, and from the look of things, that description fits pretty well. “Sometimes something needs to get better, sometimes people want it to be better, sometimes it’s good for the soul just to make something better,” Sala said. “This remaster is a bit of all of that, but mostly it’s something that I need to exist.”

The remaster overhauls nearly every core aspect of The Falconeer. Environments have been rebuilt from the ground up. The lighting system has also been made more dynamic and modernized. The warbirds have also undergone some changes and have been redesigned to feel more lively. Flight controls have been refined, too, creating smoother and more responsive aerial combat. Missions have been rebalanced, enemies are smarter, and the pacing is faster. These changes are designed to make battles feel more intense and rewarding.

All previous DLC, including The Edge of the World expansion, has been fully integrated into the base game. Sala also expanded the lore with new settlements and small narrative details that deepen the mystery of the Ursee. Even the controls have been simplified to provide a more natural and intuitive experience, whether using a controller or mouse and keyboard.

Best of all, this remaster is free for all existing Steam owners. Newcomers, however, can jump in at a discount during the launch week from November 5 to 10. For those who want to revisit the original 2020 release, Wired Productions is quite generous. Instead of removing the option to play the original, they are keeping it available on a dedicated Steam branch, so players can easily switch between versions at will.

With its release, The Falconeer: Revolution Remaster aims to deliver a smoother, more complete experience than what the original version offered. It’s a total love letter to fans, and a chance for new players to experience one of the most striking indie titles from the Xbox Series X launch lineup.

If you’re interested in checking it out, The Falconeer: Revolution Remaster is officially available now on the Steam platform.