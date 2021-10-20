Xbox Fans Furious at Scalpers Over Mini Fridge Sell Out

Today, pre-orders for the Xbox Series X mini fridge went on sale, and it went about the way most fans have come to expect from anything video game related. Pre-orders for the fridge promptly sold out online, and eBay is already flooded with auctions for the item, with bids more than a hundred dollars over the item’s $99 MSRP. So, once again, fans are forced to deal with resellers that scooped them up immediately online, only to sell the pre-order before the item is even in hand. Understandably, fans are quite upset, and many took to social media to share their frustration.
While video game merchandise has always been tough to secure at launch, the last year has led to a lot of understandable frustration from gamers. It seems that any hot item will inevitably sell out in seconds, and fans that want it will have to spend significantly more, or hope for a restock from the manufacturer. At this point, there are no easy answers, but fans are desperately hoping to see businesses find some way to prevent resellers from continuing to do this.
