Newest Xbox Series X Has a Secret Upgrade on Launch Series X Consoles

The newest Xbox Series X consoles have a secret upgrade on the launch Xbox Series X consoles and any other Series X console that came between the Series X launch and now. More specifically, Xbox fans who join the Xbox Series X family late, with a purchase of one of the following two consoles — the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White and the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition — will enjoy a benefit earlier adopters don’t have.

What is so different about these two new Xbox Series X consoles compared to previous consoles? Well, on the surface level nothing more than the storage size and paint job. However, the components they are built with are also actually different.

Where previous Xbox Series X consoles came with a 7nm chip, the new Xbox Series X consoles above, and presumably going forward, will have a 6nm chip. Now, I know what you’re thinking: so what? Well, this actually will have a tangible impact on the performance of the machines, at least in theory.

The new Xbox Series X consoles with the 6nm chip should not only consume less power as a result, but produce less heat, and thus also require less cooling. This also means less overheating, something the Xbox Series X can struggle with at times and will struggle with more and more as the generation goes on, as the console gets older, and games get more technically demanding.

Now, this is fairly common in console development. Over the course of the generation, console hardware is revised to be cheaper and more efficient. So, this isn’t a huge surprise this has happened. However, it has come as a surprise to many Xbox fans because Microsoft has not advertised the change at all.

Whether the reduction in power consumption, overheating, and cooling will be noticeable on the consumer end, we don’t know. This hasn’t been put to the test yet. However, whether noticeable or not, all three of these things will exist with the new Xbox Series X consoles. And this will presumably be the case with all future Xbox consoles as well. Unless this was simply the result of a shortage of 7nm chips, which is very unlikely, for a variety of reasons, this will be the standard going forward.

