New Xbox Series X Console Rumor Shot Down by Microsoft

Microsoft has shot down recent rumors associated with a new model of the Xbox Series X console. Within the past week, a new commercial from Logitech seemed to suggest that a white version of the Xbox Series X could be releasing at some point in the future. And while this idea is one that excited a number of potential Xbox Series X buyers, Microsoft has now made clear that it has no plans to release a white model of the hardware.

In a new message given to IGN, a representative from Microsoft quickly shot down these theories and rumors associated with the white Xbox Series X console. "The white Xbox Series X console for the promotional video by our partner is not in production. We have no plans to release the Xbox Series X console in white at this time," Microsoft said on the matter.

So why was a white Xbox Series X console featured in this commercial if Microsoft isn't making the console in this color? Well, it seems that this decision came directly from Logitech. In a message given to The Verge, Logitech explained that it had altered the color of the Xbox Series X itself to seemingly match the color scheme of the commercial. This ad in question prominently featured white as the primary color and Logitech clearly didn't want the all-black look of the Xbox Series X to disrupt that cohesiveness. As such, the company simply altered the Xbox Series X color to match the aesthetic of the commercials.

It's obviously worth stressing that we could see a white model of the Xbox Series X come about in the future. Microsoft's statement only stressed that a white version of the console isn't in production "at this time." As time goes forward, it seems more likely that variants of the Xbox Series X will end up releasing. So if you're holding out to purchase a white version of the hardware for yourself, maybe that's something we'll see arrive before too long.

