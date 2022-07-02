Xbox Stealth Release Surprises Fans With Former Nintendo 3DS Exclusive

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X just got a stealth release, and the game in question is a former Nintendo 3DS exclusive. It's not often Xbox consoles get a stealth release, with a majority of surprise releases going the way of Nintendo Switch, or occasionally to the way of PlayStation players. This time though it's Xbox players who have been provided the stealth release, courtesy of Inti Creates.

If you're on either the current-gen Xbox machines or the last-gen Xbox machines, you can now buy, for $14.99, over on the Microsoft Store, Azure Striker Gunvolt, a game that debuted back in 2014. More specifically, the 2D side-scrolling action platformer -- known as Armed Blue: Gunvolt in Japan -- debuted on August 20, 2024, but only in Japan. Nine days later it came to North America, before hitting Europe the following year. Upon release, the game was a Nintendo 3DS exclusive, though Nintendo had no involvement in its release. In the following years it came to PC, then Nintendo Switch, and then PS4 finally in 2020. And now it's on both generations of Xbox consoles.

Upon release, the game -- which legendary developer Keiji Inafune served on as executive producer -- garnered a 77 on Metacritic. Its user review score on the platform was very similar to this, coming in at 8.1. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official blurb straight from Inti Creates. And below this, you can check out the game's original Nintendo 3DS trailer since a new one was not provided alongside the Xbox release.

"Azure Striker Gunvolt is a 2D action game featuring the talents of star creator Keiji Inafune as the Executive Producer and Action Supervisor. With the 'septimal' power to create and manipulate lightning, Gunvolt faces off against the massive conglomerate known as the Sumeragi Group. Intense battles unfold against Sumeragi's ultra-powerful adepts (those who possess septimal powers) as Gunvolt fights to keep his nation free."

For more of all the latest coverage on all things Xbox, all things Nintendo, and everything else beyond but under the gaming umbrella -- including not just all of the latest gaming news, but all of the latest gaming rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here.