Xbox Confirms Over 20 Games Optimized for the Xbox Series X

Microsoft confirmed a total of 22 games that’ll be optimized for the Xbox Series X alongside an overview of what exactly “optimized” means for the next generation of consoles. Some of the games on the list are ones that haven’t released yet while others will be making the jump from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X, but they’ll all benefit from the next-gen console’s hardware and what the console’s power can do for the games. Several of the games are also ones that have already been confirmed to be a part of the Smart Delivery program that’ll grant users a free upgrade to the next-gen version if they purchase the games for the Xbox One.

Before seeing the games optimized for the next-gen console, it’s probably best to know what that word actually means in this context. Microsoft’s blog post about the topic named off several features that are bundled into the label and said being optimized for the Xbox Series X essentially means the games “take advantage of the full power” of the console. No load times, better visuals, raytracing, and frame rates that reach up to 120fps are some of the features that fall under the optimization umbrella.

A game featuring the “Optimized for Xbox Series X” badge doesn’t necessarily mean that it’ll encompass all of the above features and more, however. Those are rather an indication of what the optimizations could look like. The actual changes made to the game are still up to the developer.

What can you expect from games Optimized for Series X? ✅ Amazing visuals with support for DirectX Raytracing

✅ Next-gen frame rates up to 120fps

✅ Virtually eliminated in-game load times And much, much more. 📝 Full details: https://t.co/a2ylq2nSdq | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/C8oILnEdq5 — Xbox (@Xbox) June 25, 2020

With that in mind, we also saw a number of games confirmed to be optimized for the next-gen console in the same post. Some of those have been mentioned before, particularly the ones being developed by Microsoft’s first-party studios, but if you need a to-date list of the ones optimized for the next-gen Xbox, you can find that below.

Games Optimized for the Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch sometime during Holiday 2020.

