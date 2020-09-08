Xbox Series X Price and Release Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

While we know for a fact that the upcoming next-gen console Xbox Series X will officially launch in November 2020, the exact release date and price for the console are both currently unknown. There have been plenty of rumors and various odds and ends pointing at prices ranging all the way up to $800, but if a new report is to be believed, the Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th for $499.

According to the new report from Windows Central, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both launch on November 10th, and the Xbox Series X, specifically, will cost $499. The same reporting yesterday confirmed the $299 price point for the Xbox Series S, which was later officially announced to be the case. Given that the $299 price was confirmed, $200 more than that for the Xbox Series X seems like a reasonable amount. According to the same report, the Xbox Series X will have a $35-per-month Xbox All Access financing option attached to it as well. Adding further weight to this report is the simple fact that November 10th is, in fact, a Tuesday, which is a common release day for such things.

"There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year," stated Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief, when the launch month was revealed. "And with brand new console features like hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, framerates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games, playing will look and feel better, no matter which games you choose to play on day one."

As noted above, the Xbox Series X is officially set for a November 2020 release. The Xbox Series S, the smaller next-gen console that was only confirmed today, does not have an official release window attached to it as of yet, but it will cost $299. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think about the possibility that the Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th? How about that price point? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!