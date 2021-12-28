Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy Lasts Longer Than Ever Before

A new restock of the Xbox Series X took place this afternoon at retail chain Best Buy. In recent months, the Xbox Series X has been the hardest next-gen console to acquire, largely because there are greater shortages of it compared to the PS5 or Xbox Series S. Despite this, today’s new sale of the Xbox Series X proved to be one of the best that we have seen in quite some time.

Not long after today’s Xbox Series X at Best Buy began, social media began to fill up with impressions from customers looking to buy the console. And while experiences definitely differed across the board, this new sale of the Xbox Series X seemed to result in many more wins than normal. Complaints about Best Buy’s website, which has been a hassle in the past, were even at a minimum. And most baffling of all, even an hour after the restock started, new consoles were still being sold.

As a personal anecdote, I was even able to score my own Xbox Series X through Best Buy today as well. I’ve been pursuing the latest Xbox console in one of these restocks for quite some time and today’s sale was the first time I’ve ever been able to seamlessly add the platform to my cart and immediately check out without any issue. While my own experience may not be reflective of everyone’s, this was definitely one of the most accessible Xbox Series X restocks I have seen in a bit.

Were you able to get a new Xbox Series X console as part of today’s restock at Best Buy? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Additionally, be sure to keep reading onward if you would like to see some of the reactions from customers who chased the Xbox Series X for themselves today.

