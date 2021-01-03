Xbox Series X/S Restock Issues Addressed by Microsoft

✖

As has been the case since November, the stock of next-gen consoles -- the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 -- has been relatively limited due to high demand and the like. Both companies have said that they are working to address shortages and a recent appearance by Xbox boss Phil Spencer on Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's podcast at the end of the year really cements that the company is doing everything it can to ramp up production.

"I get some people of, 'Why didn't you build more? Why didn't you start earlier? Why didn't you ship them earlier?' I mean all of those things," Spencer says when asked whether Microsoft is making the consoles as fast as it can. "It is really just down to physics and engineering. We're not holding them back. We're building them as fast as we can. We have all of the assembly lines going. I was on the phone last week with Lisa Su at AMD, 'How do we get more? How do we get more?' So it's something that we're constantly working on, but it's not just us. I think gaming has really come into its own in 2020."

"Obviously, PlayStation 5's in very tight supply," he continues. "When you look at the graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA, I mean there's just a lot of interesting gaming right now. Console sales are just a sign of that. Game sales are a sign of that. Hardware is in short supply, but we're working as hard as we can. The teams are incredibly dedicated. I appreciate people's patience as we work to build more."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find them in stock. You can also check out our official review of the Xbox Series X right here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

Have you had a chance to play the Xbox Series X or Series S as of yet? Or have you had trouble finding one of them in stock? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T VGC]