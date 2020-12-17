Walmart Comments on PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock

✖

Walmart has commented on its next Xbox Series X and PS5 restock, and according to the massive retailer, it has another restock of both next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles coming soon. Unfortunately, the retailer doesn't divulge how soon, but it does note it will be another online restock as opposed to an in-store restock. Further, the retailer notes it's doing everything it can to make sure the restock doesn't end up in the hands of bots and scalpers by continuously updating its anti-bot software on its site.

In fact, the retailer suggests it has or will ask lawmakers to do something to prevent bots from wreaking havoc on retail sites and gobbling up the precious stock of in-demand items, noting it wants customers to have equal access to obtaining the products they want.

"We have more next-gen consoles coming online soon, and we’re continuing to work hard to get them into the hands of as many customers as possible," said Jerry Geisler, Chief Information Security Officer, Walmart Global Tech. "We hope others across the retail industry will join us by asking lawmakers to do more to prevent these unwanted bots on retail sites, so customers have equal access to the products they want."

In addition to not defining "coming soon" with specific details, the retailer doesn't say when it will provide these specific details. That said, so far, the retailer has alerted customers ahead of time each time it's pushed a restock of either console.

This week, Walmart pushed new stock for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and while the stock went extremely quickly, it was a far smoother process compared to Best Buy and GameStop, which also sold through a new restock this week. All of this is to say, if you're still trying to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X, Walmart may very well be your best shot.

