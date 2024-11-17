Xbox Black Friday Deals Include Discounts on Consoles, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, and More

The Microsoft Store is getting in on the Black Friday action this year with a number of discounts that should appeal to both existing Xbox owners and potential new ones. The company’s consoles are both seeing price drops this year for a limited time. The 1TB Disc Drive Carbon Black Xbox Series X is $50 off right now, bringing the system down to $449.99. The deal will last through November 23rd. The Xbox Series S is also getting a drop, which will run from November 21st through December 2nd. The 512GB Robot White console will also be cut by $50, making it just $249.99.

Those in need of a controller will be happy to know that there are some deals to be found over the next few weeks. Select Xbox controllers will be getting cut by $10 between November 21st through December 2nd, and December 13th through the 22nd. Those who would prefer to create their own custom controller will be able to get free engravings on all controller purchases through Xbox Design Lab between November 28th and December 5th.

Existing Xbox owners can find a metric ton of games are on sale as part of the Black Friday sale, with discounts live now through December 2nd. More than 1,000 games are included in the sale, from critically-acclaimed 2023 games like Alan Wake 2 and Resident Evil 4, to several recent additions. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, South Park: Snow Day!, and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered are just a handful of games that were released in 2024 and can be found deeply discounted. A full list of games that are included in the sale can be found at the official Xbox website right here.

Resident Evil 4 remake

In addition to the regular discounts, there are also incentives being offered for select games. Multiple titles will include a free $5 Xbox gift card, as well as some in-game extras. These games include NHL 25 (50% off), F1 24 (60% off), and EA Sports College Football 25 (40% off). NHL 25 will also be accompanied by a 550 Points Pack, while F1 24 comes with the game’s Podium Pass, and EA Sports College Football 25 includes 500 College Football Points. NHL 25‘s discount is particularly notable, as the game just came out last month!

In addition to those three EA games, those who purchase any version of Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred will also get a $5 Xbox gift card, and the Sound of Slaughter bundle. That’s on top of the 25% discount that the standard, deluxe, and ultimate editions have received. For those that don’t own the base game, Diablo IV itself has gotten a 40% discount, but if you want the gift card, you’ll have to buy some version of Vessel of Hatred.

Do you plan on taking advantage of any of these Xbox Black Friday deals? Which games included in the sale have your attention?