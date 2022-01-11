Xbox Series X|S Is the Fastest Selling Xbox Console Ever

After a little over a year on the market, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are seeing strong demand. In a piece for the NY Times, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that the next-gen platform is currently outpacing sales of every previous Xbox console worldwide. In other words, the Xbox Series X|S has become the fastest-selling Xbox console ever! That’s a very good omen for the future of the Xbox brand, and it shows that a lot of gamers are buying into the company’s strategy.

“Supply is actually as big as it’s ever been. It’s that demand is exceeding the supply… At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xbox,” said Spencer.

While worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S are better than Xbox One were at this point, GamesIndustry.biz’s Christopher Dring points out that isn’t “quite the case in the UK, although it’s close.” Apparently, Xbox had a very strong December, with the Xbox Series X placing second in terms of overall console sales; the system came up short against the Nintendo Switch that month. Dring went on to say that lack of stock is “holding them all back,” implying that all three console manufacturers could actually be doing better, at the moment.

Microsoft has not offered specifics in terms of console units sold, or how sales break down between the Xbox Series X and Series S. The Xbox Series S saw a significant amount of success on Black Friday last year, and it seems the console’s $299 price point and easy availability has led to a lot of interest. Of course, the system’s ability to access Xbox Game Pass certainly can’t hurt, and Xbox closed out the year with big exclusives like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. Clearly, both versions of the console are appealing to a lot of people, at the moment!

