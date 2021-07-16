Xbox Series X/S Sales Best PS5 and Nintendo Switch in June

✖

It's no secret that Microsoft and the team at Xbox have been trailing behind both Nintendo and PlayStation in recent years when it comes to hardware sales. After the dismal launch of the Xbox One back in 2013, Microsoft has continued to alter the Xbox ecosystem to make it more appealing to a wider consumer base. And while the Xbox Series X and S consoles might never end up beating out Switch or PS5 in overall sales, a new development shows that the platform is definitely gaining some steam.

According to The NPD Group, which is an organization that tracks video game sales in the United States, the Xbox Series X/S was actually the best-selling piece of hardware for the month of June. This is the first time that Xbox has come out on top of PlayStation and Nintendo in quite a long time and shows that Microsoft is absolutely beginning to bring new fans into the fold. It's worth noting, however, that Xbox was merely the top-seller in terms of dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch still ended up being June's big winner when it comes to unit sales.

US NPD HW - Xbox Series was the best-selling hardware platform in dollar sales for the month of June, while Nintendo Switch led in unit sales. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 16, 2021

To really stress why this is such a big deal for Xbox, this is the best month of June that the company has had in its history. The last time Xbox reached sales in this range for the month of June was all the way back in 2011. At that point in time, the Xbox 360 was the console at the forefront of Microsoft's video game business.

While Xbox had a great month in June, the PlayStation 5 is still off to the hottest start when it comes to next-gen platforms. The console continues to be the fastest-selling piece of video game hardware of all-time in the United States. In addition, the platform's latest exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, was the best-selling game for June.

As a whole, what these numbers really show is that the video game industry as a whole is in very good shape. Each major platform on the market is finding success in its own way, which spells only good things for fans in the long run.