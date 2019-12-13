Gaming

Gamers Slam “Ugly” Xbox Series X

Tonight during The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft surprised Xbox fans by revealing that ‘Project […]

Tonight during The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft surprised Xbox fans by revealing that “Project Scarlett” is called Xbox Series X. But that’s not all Xbox boss Phil Spencer and co. revealed about the next-gen Xbox console, they also unveiled what the console looks like it. In terms of design features, it doesn’t look very different than either the Xbox One X or Xbox One S. However, where those two consoles are sleek, the Xbox Series X is much more bulky. There’s no word on when the console will release or how much it will cost, but there’s plenty of chatter going on across social media about how the console looks. More specifically, the console is getting slammed for its design, which at the end of the day won’t matter much when it comes to market performance, but it’s an early stumble for Microsoft.

“Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you,” writes Microsoft of the console. “Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay. We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.”

