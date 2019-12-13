Gamers Slam “Ugly” Xbox Series X

Tonight during The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft surprised Xbox fans by revealing that “Project Scarlett” is called Xbox Series X. But that’s not all Xbox boss Phil Spencer and co. revealed about the next-gen Xbox console, they also unveiled what the console looks like it. In terms of design features, it doesn’t look very different than either the Xbox One X or Xbox One S. However, where those two consoles are sleek, the Xbox Series X is much more bulky. There’s no word on when the console will release or how much it will cost, but there’s plenty of chatter going on across social media about how the console looks. More specifically, the console is getting slammed for its design, which at the end of the day won’t matter much when it comes to market performance, but it’s an early stumble for Microsoft.

“Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you,” writes Microsoft of the console. “Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay. We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.”

Plain Ugly

Xbox Series X coming Holiday 2020 and I have no idea what it is except that it’s ugly #TheGameAwards — Stephen but dying in finals week (@EXStephen) December 13, 2019

Thats one ugly box.. have you guys forgotten that people play on a TV with tight rackets etc??

The name isnt great either and basicly confirms more models coming… Series S? — Patrick K. (@II_JumPeR_I) December 13, 2019

Horrible look, horrible name

#Xbox series x Is the next gen console from Microsoft… Awful name, and ugly it’s just a pc tower, they already give up. pic.twitter.com/4qnPYJzZ2k — Disney killed Star Wars ☠️💀🔪 (@DavidPigcat) December 13, 2019

Im really surprised MS announced the name and showed what apparently is the new Xbox on the game awards. That being said…..the console looks ugly AF and the name is confusing. Series X? — Geoff Chorney (@InDisGeoff) December 13, 2019

A Step Backwards

Man I love Xbox and will get the new series x day one but my god it’s ugly. It makes the vcr Xbox looks pretty. I totally expected them to keep up with the sleek design of the X. — Sammie (@sammiecat12) December 13, 2019

Getting Lazy

Microsoft getting lazy with their console naming.We got a suped up Xbox called the Xbox One X and now the Next Gen Xbox is called Xbox Series X.Also the system is so damn ugly. A standing up rectangle? Wtf is Microsoft doing? — Blake Arnold (@Barnold1993) December 13, 2019

Is that a PC Tower or speakers?

This new XBOX Series X is UGLY. It’s just a computer tower. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/xeRRf79lxn — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) December 13, 2019

the new xbox series x is literally just a pc tower #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/PByTsAVJR3 — vinny ⎝・ ͜つ・⎠ (@vincanz0) December 13, 2019

XBOX SERIES X LOOKS SO FIRE DAWG pic.twitter.com/Ktau2SsDbQ — 🌺Alex (@ArchrTV) December 13, 2019

Not even fanboys like it…

I’m a #xbox fan boy for sure but the new series x looks just an ugly black brick. #GameAwards2019 — NutterButterAF (@NutterButterAF) December 13, 2019

Ugly, but the games look good

The new Xbox Series X is a bit ugly, but Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II looks great! — Andrew Brooks (@arbrooks) December 13, 2019

Buying Halo Infinite on Xbox One

god please release Halo infinite on the Xbox one I don’t wanna buy the series x it’s so ugly — Gwendolyn 🌙 (@seibaalter) December 13, 2019

