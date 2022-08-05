Xbox Reveals Its First Singing Controller

Xbox has revealed a singing Xbox controller. This is not a joke or a goof; there is now a series of customized Xbox controllers based on the song "Bad Decisions" by Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg. Xbox described it as the first-ever singing Xbox controller, which seems like a genuinely true statement given the fact that it seems like an unusual decision to make. And it is giving 30 of them away in promotion of the new song.

How to enter the sweepstakes seems relatively simple. Anyone 18 or older simply needs to follow the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet the promotional tweet, embedded below, with the hashtag "#BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes" for a chance to win. As stated before, 30 lucky winners will receive one of the customized Xbox controllers celebrating the release of the "Bad Decisions" song and music video. The sweepstakes is set to run through August 25th at 9PM ET/6PM PT.

This controller is music to our ears and @ItsBennyBlanco, @bts_bighit and @SnoopDogg 🎶



Follow @Xbox and RT with #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this collectible Xbox controller.



Ages 18+. Ends 08/25/22. Rules: https://t.co/a9FgZjHABu pic.twitter.com/NBV8PeYK8Q — Xbox⁷ (@Xbox) August 5, 2022

Notably, the official rules for the sweepstakes indicate that the custom "Bad Decisions" singing Xbox controller is intended for display use only. It's somewhat unclear from the promotional image how exactly one makes it sing, but it does look as if the speaker might be on the underside near what would normally be the battery compartment. Given that it's for display use, it might not actually be a functional controller, which could allow for any of the buttons to start whatever clip of what one assumes to be "Bad Decisions" playing when pressed.

If you are curious about what the song itself actually sounds like, you can check out the official music video for "Bad Decisions" by Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg below:

