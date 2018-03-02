Xbox Spring Update Rolling Out, Brings New Features and Display Options

Xbox has started to roll out its spring update to Xbox Insider Alpha Ring members, and it adds several new and exciting features that all of us will get to enjoy soon! If you’re an insider, you’re eligible to start fiddling with the new update right away. If not, don’t sweat it: we’ve scoped out the most exciting new updates from the Xbox Wire, which we’ll share with you guys below. There’s some awesome stuff coming down the pipeline!

We’re going to kick things off with what we think is most important to you guys, and then work our way down from there. For those of you who own an Xbox One S or Xbox One X, the most exciting update is going to be video output to 1440p. From the official update:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Xbox One X and Xbox One S now support output at 1440p resolution for games and media; 1440p resolution, sometimes referred to as ‘2560×1440’ and ‘QHD,’ is a popular choice for PC users. With over a million and a half more pixels than 1080p, this resolution fills the gap between Full HD and 4K displays.”

More Immersive Audio:

“If you’re the type of person that loves to rock out to a music playlist while playing your favorite games, we have good news for you! You now have an option to selectively balance game audio against background music within the Guide. Turn down the game volume, crank up the music volume and rock on. But that’s not all. The system sounds on Home and in the Guide have been completely revamped to support spatial audio, so the audio cues from your surround sound system will match the actions you see on-screen.”

Open Tournaments:

“In the February update, we told you about a few more features that a subset of users may find – we call these ‘experiments.’ We’re adding even more experiments to the Spring update. These features are only enabled for a portion of the Xbox Insider audience to gauge interest and collect feedback. Last month, we previewed a brand-new collection experience for Xbox Game Pass in My Games and Apps. This month, we’re revamping the experience for Xbox Live Gold as well!

“You’ll now have a dedicated tab to quickly view and access all your redeemed Games with Gold that you can install. Quickly scroll through all your previously redeemed games and install them with just two button presses. All of this, and more, will be rolling out to Xbox Insiders over the coming weeks. Thank you, Xbox Insiders, for all your feedback. Your participation in the Xbox Insider Program helps us make the work-in-progress content and features coming to Xbox even better.”

The update also covers new social features for clubs and enhancements to the Microsoft Edge browser! You can find the full update right here. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you’re most excited about as part of this spring update, and let us know what features you’re still waiting to see!