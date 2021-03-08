New Xbox Browser Reportedly Supports Stadia

✖

Google Stadia will reportedly now be playable on a new Xbox browser. Both Microsoft’s next-gen consoles and the Xbox One will get the bump that allows players to stream Stadia games. A Russian nesting doll of gaming choice on an already robust gaming library with Game Pass. The Verge reports that the updated Microsoft Edge browser will have more stable Chromium support, meaning that the cloud gaming library is there for the taking. If that weren’t enough, Xbox fans could be getting some more Discord functionality as well with the browser. It remains unclear how these developments mesh with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate supposedly going live this Spring. Still, the prospect of more cloud gaming has to be at least a little interesting for everyone that already has a Stadia account.

However, the number of titles on Google’s imprint remains a bit of a point of contention. Phil Harrison had to address the decision to shut down the company’s internal development studios just a few weeks ago.

“We launched Stadia with the goal of making your favorite games instantly available wherever you want to play them. With the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay on all types of devices, including iOS, growing our slate of YouTube integrations, and our global expansions, it’s clear that Stadia’s technology has been proven and works at scale,” he said. “Having games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry, and we’ll continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for our partners and the gaming community. This has been the vision of Stadia since the beginning.”

Harrison continued, “In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players. We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”

Would you want to play Stadia on your Xbox? Let us know down in the comments!