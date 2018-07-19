Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Officially Underway

Remember that Xbox Ultimate Game Sale that we talked about which was supposed to kick off later tonight? Surprise! It’s started early.

The sale is officially on, featuring a number of Xbox One titles that have been marked down, with some Xbox 360 deals (including backward compatible games!) likely to go live in just a few hours. It looks like the sale will take place through July 30, giving Gold subscribers thousands of dollars in discounts with popular games and more.

We’ve listed most of the deals below and we’ll be sure to add any significant bargains as they’re introduced to the Xbox Store. Time to stock up on that Xbox credit!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Lego The Incredibles

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds- $22.49

Super Destronaut DX- $4.24

Bomber Crew- $11.99

Lego The Incredibles- $47.99

Unravel Two- $17.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset- $33.19

Octahedron- $10.78

State of Decay 2- $23.99

I Hate Running Backwards- $10.04

Forgotten Anne- $17.99

Hyper Sentinel- $13.49

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered- $22.49

Conan Exiles- $34.99

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition- $44.99

City of Brass- $18.99

Paladins Season Pass 2018- $33.19

Songbringer Bundle- $9.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $23.99

Surviving Mars- $31.99

Q.U.B.E. 2- $18.74

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice- $20.09

Owlboy- $19.99

Masters of Anima- $11.99

Impact Winter- $11.99

The Adventure Pals- $11.24

MX Vs. ATV: All Out- $44.99

Lego Movies Game Bundle- $29.99

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition- $47.99

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition- $67.49

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition- $52.49

Far Cry 5- $44.99

Sea of Thieves- $47.99

Beast Quest- $20.00

Scribblenauts Showdown- $23.99

Fear Effect Sedna- $15.99

De Blob 2- $12.00

Gravel- $25.00

XCOM 2 Collection- $59.99

Metal Gear Survive- $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Origins

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition- $35.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth- $22.49

Kingdom Come: Deliverance- $44.99

Mercenary Kings- $14.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $24.00

Dragon Ball FighterZ- $41.99

Full Metal Furies- $13.39

Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China- $11.39

Okami HD- $13.99

Mass Effect Andromeda- $12.00

Hello Neighbor- $22.49

Steep Winter Games Edition- $35.99

The Jackbox Party Quadpack- $74.99

The Sims 4- $24.00

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $19.80

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2- $30.00

Need For Speed Payback- $23.99

Super Lucky’s Tale- $17.99

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection- $19.49

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure- $19.49

Disneyland Adventures- $19.49

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $30.00

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition- $41.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition- $59.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $35.99

WWE 2K18- $24.00

FIFA 18 ICON Edition- $59.99

F1 2017- $19.80

ELEX- $30.00

The Evil Within 2- $30.00

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $24.99

FIFA 18- $24.00

Forza Motorsport 7, Injustice 2

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition- $29.99

Cuphead- $15.99

Project CARS 2- $30.00

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite- $15.99

NBA 2K18- $24.00

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $22.49

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018- $22.49

ARK Survival Evolved- $30.00

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition- $35.99

Battlefield 1 Revolution- $19.80

Agents of Mayhem- $9.90

Tacoma- $9.99

The Long Dark- $15.00

Fortnite: Standard Founder’s Pack- $23.99

The Elder Scrolls Online- $11.99

Tekken 7- $30.00

Everspace- $11.99

The Surge- $16.50

Injustice 2- $27.99

Prey- $17.99

FlatOut 4 Insanity- $20.00

Little Nightmares- $10.00

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition- $20.00

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Complete Season- $11.99

Flinthook- $11.24

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle- $18.00

Enter the Gungeon- $7.49

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $12.50

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands- $24.00

Riptide GP Renegade- $4.99

Sniper Elite 4- $24.00

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- $22.49

Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle- $7.50

Telltale’s The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Complete Season- $17.49

Bastion- $8.99

Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition- $41.99

ABZU- $11.99

Steep- $23.99

Watch Dogs 2- $24.00

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection- $25.00

Dishonored 2- $23.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition- $23.99

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle- $44.99

Batman: Return To Arkham- $11.99

Gears of War 4- $19.99

BioShock: The Collection, Mortal Kombat XL

Mafia III- $20.00

XCOM 2- $24.00

ReCore- $14.99

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2- $6.50

Dead Rising 2- $10.00

Dead Rising- $10.00

BioShock: The Collection- $24.00

Resident Evil 4- $10.00

Livelock- $5.00

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $9.00

Uno- $5.99

Batman: The Telltale Series Complete Series- $12.50

Inside- $11.99

Resident Evil 5- $10.00

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $10.00

Pac-Man 256- $2.99

Mighty No. 9- $6.60

Deadlight: Director’s Cut- $4.50

Trials of the Blood Dragon- $7.50

Dead Island Riptide: Definitive Edition- $6.60

Homefront: The Revolution- $12.00

Doom- $16.59

Project CARS: Game of the Year Edition- $13.20

Dark Souls III- $19.80

Minecraft: Story Mode The Complete Series- $12.00

Quantum Break- $23.99

DiRT Rally- $13.20

Resident Evil 6- $10.00

Trackmania Turbo- $20.00

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition- $11.99

Mortal Kombat XL- $11.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne, A Telltale Miniseries- $7.50

Far Cry Primal- $29.99

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition- $20.99

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $10.00

Resident Evil 0- $11.99

Just Cause 3- $9.00

Fallout 4- $17.99

Halo 5: Guardians- $14.99

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition- $13.20

Hasbro Family Fun Pack- $20.00

Mad Max, Grand Theft Auto V

Back To the Future: The Game 30th Anniversary Edition- $8.00

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition- $16.00

Ride- $13.20

Mad Max- $11.99

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons- $8.00

Prototype Biohazard Bundle- $20.00

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition- $11.99

Lego Jurassic World- $10.00

Rogue Legacy- $7.49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt- $23.99

Game of Thrones: The Complete First Season- $8.00

Tales From the Borderlands Complete Season- $6.00

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition- $11.99

State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition- $9.90

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection- $24.00

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD- $11.99

Zombie Army Trilogy- $15.00

ScreamRide- $9.90

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell- $6.00

Resident Evil- $10.00

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $5.00

Monopoly Plus- $8.99

Grand Theft Auto V- $44.99

Terraria- $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity- $15.00

The Wolf Among Us Season 1- $10.00

Sunset Overdrive- $9.90

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season- $10.00

The Evil Within- $11.99

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $7.50

Ryse: Legendary Edition- $9.90

Metro: Last Light Redux- $6.60

Metro 2033 Redux- $6.60

Watch Dogs- $15.00

Wolfenstein: The New Order- $11.99

Xbox 360 Backward Compatible Games, Including Castlevania!

Trials Fusion- $8.00

Thief- $6.00

Strider- $4.95

Rayman Legends- $6.60

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition- $9.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes- $10.00

Call of Duty: Ghosts- $24.00

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag- $15.00

Lost Odyssey (X360, BC)- $6.24

Doom/Wolfenstein II Bundle- $26.40

Forza Horizon 3 Complete Edition- $39.24

Alice: Madness Returns (X360, BC)- $4.99

Gears of War (X360, BC)- $7.49

Gears of War 2 (X360, BC)- $9.99

Gears of War 3 (X360, BC)- $9.99

Gears of War Judgment (X360, BC)- $9.99

Beyond Good & Evil 2 (X360, BC)- $3.29

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition- $20.00

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (X360, BC)- $4.99

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance (X360, BC)- $9.99

Mirror’s Edge (X360, BC)- $4.99

Fallout 4- $15.00

Fallout: New Vegas (X360, BC)- $7.49

Shadows of the Damned (X360, BC)- $4.99

Destiny 2 Game + Expansion Pass- $19.80

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season- $8.50

Prey/Dishonored 2 Bundle- $26.00

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack- $15.00

This War of Mine: The Little Ones- $5.00

Resident Evil Triple Pack- $29.75

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition- $6.00

Get these deals while you can!