Xbox Update Brings Major Change to ROG Ally and Handhelds

Xbox has released a major new update that brings a noticeable change to handheld gaming PCs like the ROG Ally. The update introduces the Full Screen Experience (FSE), a redesigned interface that makes these devices appear closer to your traditional game console. Instead of dropping users into the standard Windows desktop, handhelds now boot straight into a simple, controller-friendly hub built around the Xbox app. It creates a cleaner and more focused way to jump into games the moment the device turns on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This update is more than a visual refresh. By bypassing the usual Windows Explorer shell, the FSE cuts down the number of background processes running at all times. That means more system resources are available for games, giving handhelds extra headroom and smoother performance. Devices like the ROG Ally have always offered strong hardware, but the Windows desktop could sometimes get in the way. This new mode reduces that overhead and helps handhelds run more like dedicated gaming machines.

The FSE also brings multiple PC storefronts together into one place. Players can access titles from popular launchers such as Steam, Battle.net, and the Xbox app. Additionally, other launchers can also be accessed without having to jump back to Windows or flip between separate apps. This makes game libraries feel unified and easier to navigate on a smaller screen. A new controller-focused task switcher also helps players swap between games or apps quickly, without losing the handheld-friendly feel of the interface.

To turn on this new experience, you need to join both the Xbox Insider Program and the Windows Insider Program. Once the required Insider build is installed, the FSE becomes available inside the Windows Gaming settings menu. From there, you can choose the Xbox app as the main home environment and toggle the feature on or off whenever you want. It only takes a moment, and the device switches between the traditional desktop and the new console-style mode instantly, making its accessibility favorable.

Courtesy of Microsoft

Microsoft has also expanded the feature to more device types. Laptops, desktops, and tablets running Insider builds can now try the FSE as well. This shows that the company is working to make Windows feel more flexible for players who want a cleaner, more console-like experience. For handheld users, especially ROG Ally owners, this update marks one of the biggest usability improvements yet. It simplifies navigation, improves performance, and makes portable Windows gaming feel more consistent.

For ROG Ally owners and anyone using a Windows-based handheld, this update is one of the biggest improvements yet. It makes navigation cleaner and helps games run more smoothly without as many of the standard handheld hitches that naturally come with. This update moves these devices closer to a hybrid between a PC and a console, delivering a more polished handheld gaming experience overall.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!