Xbox’s X019 Won’t Have Any News About Project Scarlett

Microsoft’s upcoming X019 event will the place to be if you want to hear about the latest Xbox games and other updates, but not if you’re hoping to learn more about the Project Scarlett console. This year’s event will be wholly focused on the games Xbox users can play or will be able to play soon enough, according to a tweet from Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg, but next year’s event will be all about the new console.

Greenberg, the GM for Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, confirmed to an Xbox fan on Twitter that this year’s fan-focused event wouldn’t be bringing any Project Scarlett news with it. The user assumed that X019 would be all about the games with no news to be heard about the next console, and Greenberg confirmed that the assumption was correct.

Im assuming that this is all about games games games, no scarlett news will be there, or cant answer? Thanks — Xcloud Game Changer ~67ms (@XcloudTimdog) November 13, 2019

Correct, next year is all about Project Scarlett, #X019 is all about the games! — Aaron Greenberg ➡️ X019 🇬🇧 (@aarongreenberg) November 13, 2019

The news may be a bit disappointing for those who were expecting to hear something about the next console, but it’s not too surprising given how the focus of this event has always been placed on the games themselves. This does help temper expectations for the event though, so now people can go into it without thinking that there’s going to be something about the next Xbox within every upcoming announcement.

Xbox has been teasing some of its announcements, but for the most part, it’s unknown what’ll be discussed at X019. We’ll see updates on games that are currently out as well as those that are in development and will likely even see totally new games revealed.

Just as it has in past events, Xbox Game Pass will also be a highlight as new games are added to the subscription. If a Twitch ad which supposedly went live ahead of schedule is to be believed, one of those Xbox Game Pass reveals has already been spoiled. The ad showed The Witcher 3 in the Xbox Game pass lineup, so expect to see that announcement during X019.

Xbox’s X019 event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. PT, and you can watch it through all the usual suspects like Mixer, YouTube, and the Xbox site.