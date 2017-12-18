Xbox Year In Review Page Tracks Your Game Stats And Accomplishments

It’s the end of the year, which means that it’s a time for reflection and to see just how much you’ve accomplished in the last twelve months. And thanks to Microsoft, you’ve got a page where you can do that when it comes to your Xbox Live gaming sessions.

Microsoft has opened up a Year In Review page for Xbox Live users, which provides a number of statistics when it comes to what all you played and did on Xbox One and/or Xbox 360.

First, you’ll need to log into the page. Once you do, you’ll be able to see just how much Gamerscore you unlocked, as well as your lifetime total to date, situated in the middle of the screen with your Avatar. From there, you can check out other little stats, including:

The most played games for 2017. So if you played a lot of Overwatch, for example, you should see that right at the top of the list.

Total Achievements unlocked for the year, as well as the highest Achievement in the most played game on your list.

Most Played Genres by hour, whether it’s shooter, driver, that sort of thing.

Most Played Month, tracking the month you played video games the most. (For us, October. Easy.)

Number of friends, in case you forgot just how many you have.

2017 Region Achievements Earned.

Your rank vs. your region, if you want to track your local community and/or country.

Total Hours Played.

Hours Played Region Average.

Hours Played World Average.

It’s a great page to track all of your statistics of the year, just in case you’re curious. Check out your numbers, then prepare to move on to 2018!