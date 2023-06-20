XDefiant Open Session: Start Times, Changes from Closed Beta, and How to Play

Earlier this month at the Ubisoft Forward event, it was announced that XDefiant would be having an Open Session for players to help test changes to the game from the Closed Beta. That beta goes live this week and will give anyone who wants the opportunity to jump into XDefiant the chance to see what's up for themselves. Of course, it'll also give Ubisoft valuable data that it will use to improve the game even further. Below, we'll take a look at when it starts, what changes you can expect from the Closed Beta, and how to get in and play yourself.

The XDefiant beta has a two-tiered launch. First, anyone who played in the Closed Beta can hop in today, June 20 at 1 PM ET. Then, everyone else can get into the Open Session starting June 21 at 1 PM ET. The Open Session closes for everyone on June 23 at 2 AM ET, giving you just a few days to try out XDefiant. If you want to join in on the fun, all you need to do is head over to PlayXDefiant.com, scroll down to find the registration option, and sign up for your preferred platform. Then, you should get an e-mail from Ubisoft telling you your next steps.

Open Session is coming up fast! 🎉



Check out our patch notes for the full set of changes dropping when it all goes live next week!



📝 https://t.co/mruXQ8SM9q pic.twitter.com/dtaCxo7Hds — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) June 16, 2023

As far as what's new for the Open Session, Ubisoft has released a full set of patch notes. One of the most important things though is that you'll be able to unlock points for the DedSec faction in the full game by earning 125K XP. Outside of that, the main focus of the Open Session is to test the new netcode, assess server stability, and get a feel for the console controller experience and aim assist. Essentially, Ubisoft wants to make sure the game feels good on consoles, while also ensuring that the online component is up to snuff.

You can see the full patch notes for XDefiant's Open Session below.

UI

New branding!

Online

Updated Net code! We feel this is a significant improvement for latency and fairness as well as a solid foundation for ongoing improvements.

The number of errors players receive should be greatly reduced in Open Session.

Factions – Ultras, Traits, and Abilities

Libertad

[Trait] Espiritu de Libertad We've reinstated the Libertad trait to be active again. When the Libertad takes damage, their health begins regenerating without delay. Health continues to regenerate until full. Effect stacks with natural regen. Effect does not stack with other Libertad abilities or ultra. If these effects are active from any of the other healing abilities, the trait will cease healing.

[Ability] BioVida Boost Reduced HP boost to max at 100HP (vs previous 120HP) Healing rate reduced.

[Ability] El Remedio Cooldown raised from 20s-> 30s. Duration reduced to 25 seconds. Healing rate for El Remedio has decreased from 60hp per second to 40hp per second. Reduced health of El Remedio deployable from 120 to 80



Echelon

[Ultra] Sonar Vision Animation was improved to make this feel more powerful.

[Fixed from CB] Echelon player will appear on the minimap if the Intel Suit skill is used on them.

[Fixed from CB] Black patches no longer observed on the weapon when Digital Ghillie Suit is active during the match.

Phantoms

[Fixed from CB] EMP does not cancel the Blitz Shield.

[Fixed from CB] Player holding Blitz Shield no longer takes incendiary damage from enemy Cleaner bullets.

DedSec

The DedSec faction is now unlocked for everyone through Open Session.

All our DedSec characters are available to select.

Weapons, Attachments, & Devices

Weapons

Snipers Increase ADS time Decreased ADS walking speed

LMGs Corrected their ADS & Sprint out times

M1911 Increased RPM

ACR Decreased RPM Increased ADS & Sprint out time

AK47 Better aligned bullet trajectory with crosshair when aiming down sights

MK20 Reduced headshot multiplier

P90 Increased headshot multiplier



Devices

New! Dark Flashbang option in the settings menu.

Misc