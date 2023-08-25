XDefiant Players Get Update on Release Plans

XDefiant players have gotten only brief tastes of the game via playtests organized by Ubisoft previously, but the game itself still is not fully out yet for people to play. In fact, with the recent open beta now over and done with as of late June, there's no way to play the game at all right now. That's left those who did get to play it hungry for some more XDefiant or at least some news on the game. The XDefiant community did get a bit of news this week on the road to the game's launch, but unfortunately, it still doesn't yet have a set release date.

Ubisoft executive producer Mark Rubin who's been one of the more active voices when it comes to plans for XDefiant shared the latest update on the game in a tweet that talked about where the developers are at right now. Earlier in the month, Rubin said that the game was in the process of getting certified by first-party platforms and that things were taking a bit longer so as to make sure everything was ready to go. The second update shared now towards the end of the month offers a similar update on XDefiant.

Mark Rubin's XDefiant Update

"Hey All! I know it's been quiet and I apologize for that. We're in a phase where we are submitting XDefiant for release and squashing any last-minute bugs," Rubin began on Twitter. "And on a new IP (ie., not a sequel to a sequel to a sequel...) we are taking the time to get those steps right. I love how excited everyone is about our game. We've reached many more people than we ever expected already, and I share your frustration on just wanting to be able to play. But unlike what my Mom thinks, making a game isn't all fun and games. And not every part of the process is as fun as others. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. The team is hard at work, and we are making progress everyday to get the game in your hands as soon as it's ready. Thank you again to everyone for being fans of our game and I hope to see you all soon in game."

XDefiant's Current Release Plans

While XDefiant doesn't currently have a set release date, we do at least know a little about its release plans based on what Ubisoft has said in the past. The plan is to have the game out on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect with a release window of some point in Summer 2023. When it does launch, it'll be a free-to-play game. Considering how summer ends in September, you can see why XDefiant players who've been eager for the game might be getting a bit antsy about its release plans.

Closed betas and open sessions for the game have been held in the past to let people play it ahead of launch, but no upcoming opportunities like that have been announced at this time.