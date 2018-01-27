Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Adding Game + Mode With New Update

There is a new update slated for February for the wonderfully expansive world in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The Big N took to their Twitter yesterday to drop that one of the more notable features coming with the latest patch will be the addition of the highly anticipated Game Plus Mode, which allows players to take to the adventure once more without having to start from scratch.

The version 1.3.0 free update for #XenobladeChronicles2 arrives mid-February, and will introduce a new second playthrough game mode! pic.twitter.com/1JBazo66ts — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 27, 2018

As far as what else will be prevalent in update 13.0, not much else is known other than a few tweaks that arose with the implementation of the previous patch, patch 1.2.0. We do know that the next fix will be live sometime in the middle of February, though a specific date has yet to be revealed. But at least we know that the new Game Plus Mode is on the way, which is good news for many players enjoying the latest title on the Nintendo Switch.

More about the game, and the Special Edition:

As the giants march toward death, the last hope is a scavenger named Rex—and Pyra, a living weapon known as a Blade. Command a group of Blades and lead them to countless strategic victories before the world ends.

This special edition includes a 220 page premium hardbound art book containing beautifully illustrated concept designs and artwork of the characters, landscapes and objects from the game, a special metal game case, plus game, and a sound selection CD featuring memorable music tracks from the game!

Each Titan hosts its own distinct cultures, wildlife, and diverse regions to explore. Search the vast open areas and labyrinthine corridors for treasure, secret paths, and creatures to battle and index.

During these escapades you’ll get to know a large cast of eclectic characters, including the weaponized life forms known as Blades. Gather these allies, bond with them to increase their power, and utilize their special ARTS to devastate enemies. But to save the world of Alrest, you must first demystify its cloudy past.