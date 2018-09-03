Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Quest-Breaking Bug Will Remain Unfixed for 3 Weeks

There’s a bug in the Nintendo Switch’s latest build of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 that prevents several quests from being completed, and by the time it’s fixed, it’ll have been around for three weeks.

The bug that was introduced in the 1.5.2 update released on August 24 affects multiple Blade Quests and leaves them unfinishable unless players are aware of the bug and use a workaround to complete their missions. Reports of the bug have appeared on various forums like ResetEra and Reddit with players wondering why they can’t progress in their quests and asking for help to get around the problem. Nintendo has acknowledged the issue with an announcement towards the end of August that confirmed the bug was preventing the completion of quests, but it said that the issue won’t be resolved until September 14.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are aware of an issue in the 1.5.2 Software Update for #XenobladeChronicles2 that can hinder progress in Blade Quests. This issue will be resolved in an update planned for 9/14. Thank you for your patience. Please read for details on avoiding the issue: //t.co/aFQK6DDeIl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2018

“We have received reports of a bug in the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Ver.1.5.2 update, which was distributed on August 24th, wherein quests that are cleared by defeating an enemy target can no longer be continued after the battle is over,” Nintendo UK’s support site says. “In quests with the clear condition of defeating an enemy target, if the final blow is a special move, chain attack, blade combo, etc., then the post-battle event will not play, and the quest can no longer be continued.”

To avoid the bug until then, Nintendo suggests that players make sure they “use an auto-attack or a single-hit Art to defeat the target enemy” to successfully complete their quests. There are quite a few quests that are affected by this bug as well with Nintendo sharing the full list of situations where the bug has occurred that add up to 14 different instances.

“We plan to fix this bug in the Version 2.0.0 update that will come with Torna – The Golden Country on September 14th,” Nintendo’s announcement regarding the bug concluded. “We apologise for the inconvenience until that time.”

By the time it’s fixed, the bug will have been in place for three weeks. That timeframe has led to some of the commenters in the threads reference above to question the decision and wonder if they can get a refund for the game, some even going as far as to look into the legality of leaving the game in its current state until the next update is released. Nintendo’s current plan is to have the bug fixed on September 14 though, assuming an earlier fixed isn’t released.