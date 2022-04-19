Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date Moved Forward by Nintendo

In a time where game delays have become more common than ever before, Nintendo surprisingly announced this morning that it would actually be moving the launch date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 forward by a substantial amount of time. First revealed earlier this year, the third mainline entry in the Xenoblade series was originally set to come to Nintendo Switch in September 2022. Now, thanks to this new announcement from Nintendo, the game will be hitting store shelves almost two full months ahead of time.

Divulged alongside a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it was unveiled that the JRPG will now arrive this summer on July 29, 2022. Nintendo didn’t give a reason for why it was shuffling the game’s release date in this manner, but fans certainly didn’t find themselves caring. A number of people in the replies to Nintendo’s announcement on Twitter were thrilled to see that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 would now be playable at a sooner time than expected.

Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the game’s story, characters, and strategic battle system, where you can team up with up to 7 characters! pic.twitter.com/u1SuQaOwpk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2022

As for the new trailer that Nintendo also released today, we were able to get our first extensive look at what combat and gameplay will look like in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The video also continues to introduce many of the new characters that will be appearing in this installment in the series, while also teasing more details about the narrative. As a whole, the game looks quite impressive, which means that fans are surely counting down the days to play this for themselves.

Are you planning to pick up Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for yourself when it releases this summer? And what are your thoughts on seeing the game’s launch date move forward like this? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

In addition, you can also find an official description of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 courtesy of Nintendo down below.

“A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer MONOLITHSOFT. Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme. Explore a new world that will connect the futures of both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.”