Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Announced for Nintendo Switch

After numerous rumors coming about over the course of the past year, Nintendo today officially announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is on its way for Nintendo Switch. The sequel to 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will now focus on a new cast of characters and tell a new story that is set within the same world. And while the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on its own is surely exciting to a number of fans, the game will also be launching far sooner than expected.

Nintendo revealed Xenoblade Chronicles 3 today as its final announcement in today’s new Direct presentation. The trailer itself showed off many of the new characters and gave a glimpse into the story that this third installment in the series will tell. Best of all, it was also confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will end up launching later this year in September 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

With a brand-new story that ties together the futures of the worlds depicted in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, #XenobladeChronicles 3 will launch for #NintendoSwitch this September! pic.twitter.com/L819GIF9gI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022

The arrival of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Switch means that the whole mainline series (other than Xenoblade Chronicles X) remains available on a single platform. In addition to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 being on Switch, a remaster of the original game known as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is available to purchase and play right now.

And if you would like to see an official description Xenoblade Chronicles 3 from Nintendo, you can check it out down below:

“A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer MONOLITH SOFT. Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme. Explore a new world that will connect the futures of both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, launching for Nintendo Switch in September 2022.”