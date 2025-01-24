Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Pre-Order Bonuses & Where to Get Them

The time to return to New Los Angeles is right now, especially with these pre-order bonuses available. After almost a decade, Monolith Soft’s action RPG Xenoblade Chronicles X will finally make its way to Nintendo Switch on March 20th. The beloved spinoff of the main Xenoblade Chronicles series, X: Definitive Edition, will surely be a hit for fans and non-fans. Those who want to ensure they get the game on time will find some great pre-order bonuses, if they pick the best place to get them. Here are all the available pre-order bonuses for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and where to get them.

While many sites like Target and Walmart will let you buy them early, they don’t come with pre-order bonuses. Instead, the sites to find these bonuses, which range from powerful in-game weapons to a mini-poster, can be scored by purchasing your copy at GameStop, Best Buy, or Amazon. Unfortunately, unlike GameStop and Best Buy, the pre-order bonuses for Amazon’s copy of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition are exclusive to Japan, as Amazon in the US does not list the incentiveson their platform. However, you can purchase the copy off the site, though you may not get it the day of it’s release due to shipping. Still, these added features will jazz up your time in Mira, both in and out of the game.

As for what the pre-order bonuses for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition are for the outlets, they are as follows:

If you purchase a physical copy of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, you’ll receive a stainless steel tray with the logo of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition engraved on it. The link for purchasing is available here. GameStop: If you purchase a physical or digital copy of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, you’ll receive an in-game DLC pack, called the Exploration Support Package. Within it, players will get the Advanced Storm Assault Rifle, Advanced Iron Knife, Augment: 11 Types (of Armor and Weapon Augments), Survival Armor (which includes goggles, bodywear, footwear, and gloves), and 100,000 credits to get you prepped for your journey. The link for purchasing is available here.

If you haven’t played Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, there’s a lot of fun, story, and adventure to be had. Plus, as this new version comes with an epilogue, those returning to play it will find something new to enjoy and, if they pre-order, some goodies as well. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on March 20th.