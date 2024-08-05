Xenoblade Chronicles Developer Hiring for New RPG

It’s been over a year since Monolith Soft released the Future Redeemed DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and it seems the team is officially moving on to its next project. The Japanese developer has begun recruiting for a new RPG, which will be “taking on many new challenges compared to previous Monolith Soft titles.” That really doesn’t offer much to go on, and it’s hard to say if this will be a new entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles series, or something else entirely. Unfortunately, it sounds like it could be a while before we learn more information!

While the language in that quote would seem to suggest that this is something brand-new, it is possible Monolith Soft’s next game could be Xenoblade Chronicles 4. It has been confirmed that this RPG will once again be directed by Tetsuya Takahashi. Last year, the official Xenoblade Chronicles 3 soundtrack featured a special message from the series creator. There, Takahashi noted that “if there is another ‘Xenoblade,’ it will likely be something vastly different from what came before. In style and in music, I would like to make my next goal something that will betray everyone’s expectations, in a good way.” Takahashi’s comments would definitely gel with this new RPG having “many new challenges.”

The Xenoblade Chronicles series has become a staple of Nintendo consoles over the last 14 years, with installments released on Wii, Wii U, 3DS, and Switch. The series has been steadily growing in popularity in that time, and has even seen representation in the Super Smash Bros. series. With a new Nintendo system set to be revealed sometime before the end of March 2025, it’s hard to imagine that a new Xenoblade wouldn’t be a part of the company’s plans.

Whatever Monolith Soft does next, there’s bound to be a lot of interest from RPG fans. Takahashi has been beloved and respected in the RPG genre since his work on Xenogears, and he’s developed a passionate following since then. Hopefully his next game will continue the tradition of quality fans have come to expect from him, and from Monolith Soft!

