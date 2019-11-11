xQc Says “Trash Game Reviewers” Are Wrong About Death Stranding

Popular streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has never shied away from sharing his opinion. That said, during a recent stream, xQc finished Death Stranding, the latest game from Hideo Kojima on PS4 and PC. And as credits rolled, the streamer revealed that he really enjoyed the game. He also took this opportunity to blast “trash game reviewers” for their take on the title. As you may know, while the new PS4 game received many reviews raving about the strange, groundbreaking experience, it was also slammed by quite a few reviewers who gave the game very low review scores.

“Obviously the game was poorly received by trash game reviewers that couldn’t play the game properly and would get stuck on parts where you have to walk a lot, because they couldn’t climb properly because they’re just stupid.. So they gave it an overly bad review.”

The streamer continued:

“If you’re someone that’s more for gameplay, then of course, this would have a bad review, but not that bad. Not as bad as people gave it in the first place… no way dude.”

According to Lengyel, he would personally give the game a 9.2, noting he would give it a higher score — about a 9.5 — if not for some very tedious moments. The streamer notes that there’s a certain part of the game — a stretch of four or five quests — that are “f*****g annoying.” And as someone who played and reviewed the game, I can agree. The part of the game xQc is talking about is very annoying.

At the moment of publishing, Death Stranding sits at a decent 83 on Metacritic, a score that would be higher if it were for some very negative reviews that drag it down. In short, as you can see, the game is divisive, something Kojima says he knew would happen.

Death Stranding is available for PS4, and is set to come to PC sometime in 2020. For more coverage on the game, click here.

“The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it.”