xQc Dunks on "Boomer" Dr Disrespect With Perfect Impression

Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Dr Disrespect are two of the biggest names in streaming, and both are in the middle of a minor beef, at the moment. The two streamers have both taken some time to harass one another online, with Dr Disrespect kicking things off on Twitter over xQc's decision to stream the game Bloons TD 6. This is not the first time that the streamer has mocked xQc's streaming options, but xQc chose to reply on stream, with a dramatic recreation of Doc's signature dance, while mocking the "boomer" and his "arena." It seems likely that a response will come swiftly from the Two-Time Champion!

Dr Disrespect's initial video can be found embedded below, while a clip of xQc's impression can be found right here.

For those unfamiliar with Bloons TD 6, the game is the latest in the critically-acclaimed series from Ninja Kiwi. Bloons TD 6 is a tower defense strategy game, in which players must pop any Bloons that get in the way. While Dr Disrespect might not be showing the game a whole lot of love, the same can't be said for users on Steam. Bloons TD 6 currently has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on the platform, so the game has clearly connected with players in the two years since its release. Dr Disrespect has a penchant for putting down games he feels are beneath him, however, so this isn't anything new!

As streaming continues to grow in popularity, beefs like this one are becoming increasingly common. In all likelihood, the antagonism between xQc and Dr Disrespect is all just in good fun, and simply meant as a way to get fans engaged. As of this writing, Dr Disrespect's initial video on Twitter has more than 136,000 views; that's a lot of people talking about a silly dunk on Bloons TD 6!

It will be interesting to see how Dr Disrespect responds to xQc's disrespect, for lack of a better word! It seems highly unlikely that the streamer will allow someone to mock his iconic dance moves without a rebuttal, so fans will want to keep their eyes peeled should that happen in the near future!

