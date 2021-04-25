xQc May Return to NoPixel GTA RP Server Soon Despite Fourth Ban

✖

Twitch's most popular streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been banned a whopping four times from the popular NoPixel Grand Theft Auto roleplay server, but it sounds like he could be making yet another comeback sooner than expected. Even though his ban on the GTA RP server is supposed to last until the middle of May, it seems like momentum is already swinging in xQc's favor to get him back involved in the near future.

In a recent stream on xQc's Twitch channel, the popular content creator was hyping up all of his own accolades in recent history. One of these achievements that he proceeded to mention was in regards to his success when it comes to roleplaying. When xQc said this, he put his hands in the air and proceeded to look directly at the camera.

Many xQc viewers immediately took this as a hint that the streamer is soon set to come back to the NoPixel GTA RP server quite soon. Although xQc himself hasn't confirmed this just yet with his audience, it sounds as though things may have happened behind the scenes that will lead to him re-joining the server rather soon.

If this does transpire, it wouldn't be all that shocking considering the events of the past week. xQc has made it pretty clear that he wants back into the server as soon as possible, and those in charge of the play space have seemed somewhat receptive to the idea. Even though xQc himself in the past has sworn off playing on the server as a whole, he clearly seems to love his time in the game whenever drama isn't involved.

Whether or not xQc makes a reappearance in the NoPixel server this week or further down the line remains to be seen. One thing that we can essentially guarantee, however, is that he'll surely be returning at some point. And when that happens, more shenanigans will surely ensue.

Do you want to see xQc return to take part in the events of the NoPixel GTA RP server? And if he does come back, do you think it will only be a matter of time until a fifth ban happens? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

