xQc Receives Fourth Ban from NoPixel GTA RP

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has once again found himself banned from the NoPixel GTA Online RP server. The ban will last 30 days, but it seems that the streamer may not return to the game this time around. NoPixel is an extremely popular role-play option for GTA Online, attracting a lot of attention from streamers and viewers alike. xQc's latest ban was enforced on April 18th, following multiple apparent rule violations that took place in the game. According to @xQcOWUpdates, the streamer was banned for discussing another player's ban while being arrested, dropping a gun after his character was already "dead," and abusing vehicle scuff.

For those unfamiliar with the term, "abusing vehicle scuff" is when a player makes broken vehicles disappear. The NoPixel server has strict guidelines for the game, and they tend to take them very seriously. Discussing bans is one of the bigger NoPixel rules, so the enforcement there is a bit more understandable than the other two infractions.

The ban has caused a lot of anger and confusion among xQc's viewers, with many arguing that the rationale is fairly weak. Given the number of bans xQc has seen from the NoPixel server, some feel that the moderators might be unfairly targeting the streamer. It's difficult to judge the intent behind the decisions, but at the end of the day, it's their server to run as they please. It might just be a moot point, however, given the streamer's apparent desire to move on from GTA RP.

If xQc truly is leaving GTA RP, it wouldn't be the only high profile departure of late. Last month, Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris decided to step away from the game, as playing his character Kevin Whipaloo began to feel too much like a job. While GTA RP clearly has a lot of fans, it seems that it can be a lot of work for some streamers, particularly when there are strict guidelines to follow.

