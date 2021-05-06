GTA RP Streamer Banned by Twitch After Reading Hate Mail From xQc Fans on Stream

✖

Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been the center of a handful of controversies related to the NoPixel GTA Online server. The latest of these has actually caused some issues for another Twitch streamer, LadyHope. During a stream on May 4th, LadyHope's police officer character Lily Pond arrested xQc's character, X. After xQc griped about a lack of evidence in the in-game arrest, LadyHope received hate mail from xQc fans. LadyHope decided to share some of these comments on her stream. However, the hate mail was so bad, she was actually issued a ban from Twitch for "Violent Hate Speech" after it was shared out of context! Thankfully, Twitch was quick to resolve the issue, reinstating the streamer's account.

A Tweet from LadyHope about the resolution can be found embedded below.

Update: Twitch issued me an apology and said the account was suspended due to a mistake on their part. Thank you for all the support and help to get this noticed and corrected so quickly. Means a lot 💜 https://t.co/zrpG9BsEKt — Lady Hope (@EmmaGuyan) May 5, 2021

Unfortunately, the situation highlights some of the issues that have cropped up since xQc joined the NoPixel server. The streamer has a massive following on Twitch, and when he gets frustrated as a result of something related to the GTA RP, some fans have taken it upon themselves to get involved. xQc isn't necessarily to blame for what some of his fans say to streamers like LadyHope, but the situation is clearly frustrating. Things worked out this time, but this is not the first time that fans of xQc have harassed LadyHope over the game.

For those unfamiliar with NoPixel's GTA RP, players role-play characters. Different characters have different backgrounds and personalities, and NoPixel has strict rules about keeping things in character. A lot of the characters even have their own Wiki pages, so fans take the whole thing pretty seriously! xQc's character X frequently ends up in trouble with the law in the NoPixel server, while LadyHope's Lily Pond is a non-nonsense cop with the Los Santos Police Department.

Do you follow NoPixel's GTA RP? Are you happy Twitch sorted out the situation quickly? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]