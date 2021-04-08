xQc's GTA RP Server NoPixel 3.0 Ban: Here's Why the Streamer Was Banned for a Third Time

✖

Felix "xQc" Lengyel, the ever-popular streamer over on Twitch, has once again been banned from the Grand Theft Auto RP server NoPixel 3.0. The server, which is filled with numerous other streamers and content creators, opted to ban xQc after a situation came about which resulted in another player receiving a fair amount of harassment from xQc's viewers.

The situation that caused all of this came about when a cop that xQc killed in-game began sharing information with another player even though they were supposed to be dead. If you're confused of how this is a problem in the first place, players are supposed to be role-playing when in the GTA RP server NoPixel 3.0 -- that's what the "RP" stands for in the first place. So when xQc killed another player in the game who happened to be playing a cop and then that player began sharing information with others even though they were supposed to not say anything at all, xQc became quite upset.

After this point, many who were watching xQc's own stream began jumping into the chat of the person that had done this to harass them. Likely the thing that led to xQc's ban most directly is that he then essentially told those who had "chat hopped" to the other stream that they had done nothing wrong. "Don't blame chat hoppers for criticizing complete trashy behavior. Don't do it," he said while live on Twitch. Not long after, xQc was then banned for what was said to be encouraging his audience to take this action.

At this point in time, it's unknown if xQc will ever be allowed back into the Grand Theft Auto RP server NoPixel 3.0. The third ban he has received is said to be permanent, but then again, so were the other two and he was eventually allowed back in. Whether or not xQc would even want to go back at this point given how this situation went down is likely the better question to be had at this point. That being said, the popular streamer has since apologized on Twitter for what happened. "Don't spread hatred on anyone, what I say isn't always true," he acknowledged.

So what do you think about this situation with xQc? Do you think he'll be back allowed in the Grand Theft Auto RP server NoPixel 3.0 down the road? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dot Esports]