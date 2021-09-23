xQc Says GTA RP Has Become a “Miserable Experience”

Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel has spent quite a bit of time playing in the Grand Theft Auto Online NoPixel roleplay server over the past year, but at this point in time, it doesn’t seem like he is enjoying the experience any longer. Although xQc comes back to GTA RP quite often because his audience enjoys watching him play the game, during a recent stream, he made it known that the experience has become one for “degenerates”.

When playing in the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server this week on Twitch, xQc began to lash out at his audience after they began spamming in chat that he should do something else in the game. This prompted xQc to open up about how much he has started to loathe playing GTA RP while on stream, primarily because he tends to get yelled at by his viewers regardless of what he may be doing in-game. “I’m trying to get this brain dead character inside a pixelated dog sh*t, to get pixelated money, in a game no one gives a f*ck about, with all these people who pretend to be someone else, cause their lives are so miserable, for all these other people who are even more miserable,” xQc aggressively stated.

Further adding context to this, xQc has talked in the past about how GTA RP has become something that he doesn’t enjoy very much, but he continues to come back to it because his audience loves it. However, when his viewers started being borderline toxic in this week’s latest stream, it prompted him to say that GTA RP is what he now considers to be “the most miserable dog shi*t” to play on Twitch. Whether or not he’ll continue to stream the game well into the future remains to be seen, but for now, it sounds like he may look to take a break from it. And if that doesn’t happen, well, there’s always the chance that he could just get banned from the NoPixel server once again as he has in the past.

